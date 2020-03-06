DECATUR COUNTY — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Decatur County March 13 and-14.
Those drivers passing through the checkpoint area should have their licenses and registrations ready to present to troopers and will only be detained briefly while troopers determine whether further investigation is necessary.
The purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to remove those motorists from the highways who are alcohol or drug impaired and pose a danger to all who use the roadways. Impaired drivers are responsible for billions of dollars in property damage, person injury, and death annually.
To help to ensure your weekend is safe and enjoyable, observe the following tips:
• Plan ahead and always use a designated driver.
• Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages. Call a taxi, a family member, or friend who has not been drinking to give you a ride.
• If you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver or allow them to spend the night.
• Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. Take the keys and never let a friend leave your sight if you think that they are about to drive while impaired.
If you see a vehicle exhibiting erratic driving behavior, call 911 and give a complete description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel. These reports can be made anonymously.
Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.