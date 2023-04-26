The Indiana State Police recently held their annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis.
The ceremony recognized the achievements and accomplishments of Indiana State Police Employees. Troopers were recognized for their service, dedication, and bravery to the department and citizens of Indiana.
Two troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were honored with awards at the ceremony.
Trooper Austin Straub was honored as the 2022 Trooper of the District for the Versailles Post. Trooper Straub is a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police who is assigned to Zone 1, primarily patrolling Jackson and Bartholomew Counties. Trooper Straubs performance and achievements in 2022 made him worthy of this award. Last year, he had over 1,300 traffic contacts (tickets and warnings), 155 criminal arrests, 14 DUI arrests, and investigated 25 crashes. Trooper Straub also works closely with officers from nearby police departments and regularly assists them with calls for service. Due to his achievements in 2022, the command staff from the Versailles Post determined that Trooper Straub was most deserving of this award.
ISP-Versailles District Commander, Lieutenant Paul Adams said, "Trooper Straub is a well-rounded trooper who is motivated and dedicated to completing the mission of the Indiana State Police. He is well respected in the community by the citizens he serves and is determined to make a difference. He is very deserving to be the 2022 Trooper of the District."
Trooper Clayton Saltzman was honored at the awards ceremony with a Life Saving Award. On August 25, 2022, Trooper Saltzman responded to a motorcycle crash on I-65 Southbound near the 52-mile marker in Jackson County, Indiana. Upon arriving on the scene, he observed a male who was seriously injured. The injured man had suffered traumatic injuries to both arms and was bleeding profusely. Trooper Saltzman applied tourniquets to both arms to stop the bleeding. The man was flown to the University of Louisville Trauma Center where doctors were quick to let investigators know that the quick actions of Trooper Saltzman clearly saved the mans life.
Lieutenant Paul Adams said, "We honor Trooper Saltzman for his quick actions that resulted in a life being saved. He remained calm under extremely stressful circumstances and relied on his training when seconds mattered. We appreciate the Jackson County EMS, fire departments, and other first responders for their quick response and their ability to provide additional care in getting the victim to a trauma center for further treatment."
