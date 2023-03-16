MADISON - Come explore wetland habitats and critters with Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge’s Biologist and Park Rangers at Krueger Lake County Park! Bring the mud boots and old clothes to learn about and trap frogs and other pond life. Participants may get wet and possibly muddy.
Frog Day starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Krueger Lake County Park near Madison (in the old Jefferson Proving Grounds).
Preregistration is advised so there will be enough supplies for everyone; call Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge at 812-273-0783.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground in Jennings, Ripley and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana.
The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides excellent public use opportunities, such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
Go on a nature walk or a birding tour, participate in fishing or a special hunt, enter a photography or wildlife art contest, or simply enjoy the splendors of nature at one of the nearly 550 national wildlife refuges.
For more information about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, visit http://www.fws.gov.
