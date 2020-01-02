GREENSBURG — Shortly after the Santa candy is discarded and before the yearly diet kicks into full gear, Girl Scouts across the nation are beginning their most profitable yearly fundraiser, the sale of Girl Scout cookies.
For anyone who knows a Girl Scout, it’s time to open the wallet and contribute to a tradition that was started in 1917 but didn’t catch on full-swing until a few years later.
The first known cookie sales by an individual Girl Scout unit were by the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in December 1917 at their local high school.
In 1922, the Girl Scout magazine “The American Girl” suggested cookie sales as a fundraiser and provided a simple sugar cookie recipe from a regional director for the Girl Scouts of Chicago.
In 1933, Girl Scouts in Philadelphia organized the first commercial sale, selling homemade cookies at the windows of the Philadelphia Gas and Electric Company.
From 1933 to 1935, organized cookie sales rose, with troops in Philadelphia and New York City using the cookie-selling model to develop the marketing and sales skills of their local troops.
In 1936, Girl Scouts of the USA began licensing commercial bakers to produce cookies in order to increase availability and reduce lead time, starting with Keebler-Weyl Bakery. Southern Biscuit Company and Burry Biscuit, both later acquired by the Interbake Foods Division of George Weston Limited, were added in 1937. One hundred twenty five troops launched cookie sales that first year.
During World War II, the Girl Scouts sold calendars in addition to cookies because of shortages of flour, sugar and butter.
In 1943, there were 48 cookies in each box.
In the 1950s, three more cookie recipes were added: Shortbreads/Scot-Teas, Savannahs (today called Peanut Butter Sandwich), and Thin Mints. Six types of cookies were being sold nationwide by 1956. Greater cookie sales occurred due to the Baby Boomer generation entering Girl Scouts in the 1960s. Samoas were added in the 1970s.
In 1978, the National Council reduced the number of bakeries providing cookies to four and standardized the packaging and pricing of the cookies.
In the 1990s, the National Council limited the bakeries providing cookies to just ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers (a division of the Keebler Company).
In 1998, cookie sale awards were instituted. The Girl Scouts moved to eliminate trans fat from its cookies in 2005, and started providing nutritional information on the cookie box.
In 2009, the number of Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, and Tagalongs in each box was reduced, and Lemon Chalet Cremes became smaller because of the increasing costs of ingredients and transportation.
In January 2015, Girl Scouts began to offer customers the ability to purchase cookies using an online portal though a mobile app called “Digital Cookie.” The app can only be used by Girl Scouts themselves with parent supervision, and Girl Scouts are able to share an individual link to their online cookie business to friends and family only.
“There are some interesting changes being discussed this year,” said Girl Scouts of Central Indiana Membership Manager Melanie Maxwell. “Plans are not firm yet, but they are even discussing a mobile drive-thru booth this year where you pay for your cookies at one end and pick them up at the other.”
As an incentive to sell, Girl Scouts are offered recognition and rewards such as stuffed animals, trinkets, coupons, or credits toward Girl Scout camp, activities or uniforms. These rewards vary from Girl Scout Council to Council.
The rewards are usually cumulative, so that a girl who earns the reward for selling 50 boxes of cookies will also get the 25- and 20-box items. This type of fundraising is intended to teach Girl Scouts valuable entrepreneurial skills such as planning, teamwork, financial literacy, organization, communication, and goal setting.
“Even though the number of cookies in the box has dropped a bit, people have to realize that they are not just buying some tasty cookies. They are actually affording one of our girls an educational experience,” Maxwell said.
Cookies available for sale this year include S’mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, Lemonades, Toffee-tastics, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-A-Lots, and Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available for sale from any member of the Decatur County Girl Scouts or Girl Scouts of Central Indiana starting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for $5 per box. There will also be “hot spots” staged through Greensburg where cookie lovers can purchase boxes.
The Daily News will provide more information about 2019 sales locations, drive through purchasing, and “digital cookie” purchasing when the information becomes available.
