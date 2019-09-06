GREENSBURG --September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s (DCMH) Senior Life Solutions program is working to raise awareness.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day and there are an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts per year. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
DCMH’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression often related to aging. The Senior Life Solutions program staff is trained in the use of standardized, evidence-based tools for screening patients at risk of suicide. In addition, the staff assists the patient to create a plan to prevent future suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts.
Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.
Lori Wise, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions shared, “It is amazing to see how well our seniors engage in the program, find commonalities with each other and learn new skills and new meanings for their lives. They share with each other while being facilitated by a licensed therapist to learn new skills for a happy and healthy life.”
Patients may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they recently experienced a traumatic event, are grieving the loss of a loved one, have experienced changes in sleep, appetite, or mood, or have lost interest in previously enjoyed activities.
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional. For more information, call the DCMH’s Senior Life Solutions program at (812) 663-1139.
ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 20 states.
The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.seniorlifesolutions.com.
