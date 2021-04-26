SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - Many children in Southeastern Indiana are involved in the child welfare system.
Some of them are placed in foster and relative care with families who are dedicated to ensuring they have a stable and nurturing family setting to grow up in while their parents work on changing the things necessary to provide a safe home for their children.
Being a foster parent or a relative placement requires sacrifice and dedication. It can also take an emotional toll, and often the families don’t get the recognition they deserve. The Region 15 Foster Care Unit is reaching out to area residents to help change that!
"With your help, we can ensure our foster and relative families know their community supports, recognizes and appreciates the hard work they put in to help the children in our neighborhoods," said Emily Young, Regional Foster Care Specialist with the Indiana Department of Child Services. "After all, it is ultimately the community who benefits from children having stable, loving homes while they wait to be reunified with their families."
The month of May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month, and the Region 15 Foster Care Unit of the Indiana Department of Child Services is hoping to gather donations to help show how much we all appreciate foster and relative parents, especially after the many difficulties that they have faced over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.
This effort includes providing a gift basket to each foster and relative family in Region 15 - which covers Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties - for a total of about 200 licensed foster parents and relative placements.
The gift baskets could have themes such as “Family Movie Night,” “Family Game Night,” “Baking Basket,” “Gardening Basket,” “Crafts Basket,” etc.
Area businesses, civic and fraternal organizations and individuals are asked to consider donating a basket to show appreciation for licensed foster parents and relative placements.
"Participation from area businesses and community partners will be important to show the area foster parents that they appreciated," Young said. "This is also an opportunity for local communities to become more involved with the families and learning how they can help support the children in need in their community."
Call Young at 812-584-9347 or e-mail emily.young@dcs.in.gov to arrange pick-up or drop-off of your donation.
If you are not able to donate a basket but would still like to contribute financially, Region 15 has partnered with the So Loved Clothing Closet in Batesville. The So Loved Clothing Closet is an established 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization who are working closely with the Region 15 Foster Care Unit to receive financial contributions to be used towards purchasing items for the appreciation gift baskets.
Donations of any amount can be sent to the So Loved Clothing Closet; write "Foster Parent Appreciation" in the memo line. Checks can be made payable to the So Loved Clothing Closet and mailed to 125 N Walnut St., Rising Sun, IN 47040.
Donations should be submitted by May 3.
Questions about the donations can be directed to Young at 812-584-9347.
"If someone is interested in learning more about the foster care program in general or different ways that they can help throughout the year, they can visit indianafostercare.org or call 888-631-9510 to be connected with the appropriate foster care specialist," Young added.
