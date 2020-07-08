WESTPORT - For close to 25 years, there's been a "you pick" pumpkin patch just off CR 600 W. in Westport. It's called Armand's Harper Valley Farms, and it's run by the family of Albert and Diane Armand. They are probably considered "typical" for rural Indiana small farmers, but they and their farm are anything but.
They met when they were in Rural Youth as young adults.
Daughter Lexi is an interior designer in Dallas, Texas. Daughter Ellie is in marketing and lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. And 20-year-old son Will attends Purdue University where he studies Ag Systems Management.
"Harper is the name of the town on the north side of our property," said Diane, Albert's bride of 30 years and half of the management team at Harper Valley Farms. "It was a small town when the railroad went through, but Albert bought this farm when 'Harper Valley PTA' was popular, so ... ."
The Armand family moved to Decatur County from the Jefferson Proving Grounds in the '40s. They settled at 600 W. and "buddied" with all the smaller farm folk up and down the road, trading work, goods and company often and becoming good friends. That's a time-honored and cherished part of life in Indiana. It's the way it is, and probably always will be.
A family down the road farmed a 57 acre plot of land, and when Albert was a senior at South Decatur High School in the early '80s he bought their land. With an Ag Economics degree in hand from Purdue University, Albert had achieved his life's goal of becoming a farmer.
"We started in the vegetable crop business because Mom said, 'Well, you've bought that ground, now you gotta figure out a way to pay for it!'" said Albert.
With a contract to grow vegetable crops for K.B. Foods and cucumbers for Paramount pickles in Louisville, Albert learned the wisdom of turning the soil into money.
"Those things take a lot of sweat equity. A lot of hard work. A lot of bending over," he said.
He later got the opportunity to buy another 120 acres, so now, they farm around 500 acres.
And it is perhaps the busiest 500 acres south of Indianapolis
They have 26 head of cattle, and 120 sows they raise farrow-to-finish.
"Corn, soybeans and wheat, hay, 12 acres of pumpkins (and 8 acres for people to go out and pick their own), tomatoes, sweet corn, cabbage, green peppers, green beans, onions, zucchini and ornamentals," Albert said taking a breath.
"Those are Mom's ornamentals," he continued, pointing to a field close at hand. "Ornamentals and perennials, cone flowers, blanket flowers, and my experimental tomatoes."
Why are they experimental tomatoes?
"We're trying to grow them with traditional irrigation in the pot, instead of in the field, to see if we can jump the gun on the market, because one of the problems we have down here is that in the spring, it's often wet, and it's hard to get those kind of crops in early," Albert said. "We are seldom the first ones at the market with the vegetables, so I tell people 'I can't be the first one to market, but I can be the last one there.'"
Albert has been involved in the Decatur County community for many years. He has served on the Fair Board, on the 4-H Council, on the Farm Bureau Board, as Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Board, on the Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning appeals - most in the county knows him.
Diane, with a degree in Management from Purdue (of course), and with tongue firmly in cheek, admits that she didn't plan to marry a farmer, but thought she'd be in business somewhere.
"My family thought I'd be in California, but I said, 'No, that place shakes a lot,'" she said, joining her husband in laughter.
When you first meet them, you notice that they laugh a lot. They enjoy meeting people, they speak to each other endearingly, and they laugh at each other's jokes. He flashes a smile that is a mile wide, and she smiles right back at him.
"There's never been a question of what I wanted to do when I got older, I wanted to farm. It's a great life, except for the monetary affairs," he said, laughing and looking at Diane as if sharing a private joke.
"I have friends that have worked in factories and they look forward to the end of the day. They live day by day waiting for the end of the day and the weekends, and they dread each day of work. But there's never a morning when I get up and dread going to work," he said.
There are many days at the farm when Albert has to perform tasks he considers unpleasant, but there are no days when he says, "Gosh I wish I didn't have to do that job."
"It's just who I am," he said.
"It's in his blood and makes him happy. That's why I didn't make him go to town and get a job," Diane said as the couple shared more laughter and smiles.
"I could've gone to work in a factory and had a career with lots of money, but I would have had to live my life every day saying, 'Just one more day,'" Albert said.
For a closer look, visit www.indianapumpkinpatch.com.
