GREENSBURG – It is Catholic Schools Week, and this year’s celebration began Saturday evening in the St. Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium with kids games, an auction and a chili supper.
Catholic Schools Week, celebrated nationally since 1974, is a celebration of Catholic Education in the United States. The yearly celebration at St. Mary’s Catholic School is organized locally by the St. Mary’s Alumni and Friend Association, and their kickoff fundraiser chili supper and auction was well attended.
For the last two years, the event has been a drive-thru only to mitigate the pandemic.This year’s event is the first live supper since 2020, and organizers were pleased with the attendance.
“The baskets, the games, the fellowship, it’s so nice to have them back,” organizer and co-president of SMAFA Brandy Noah said.
Noah is the exiting co-president of SMAFA and Brandy Kendall is the new SMAFA co-president.
“This is for the kids, and we acknowledge our faith and everything that the school does to raise stewardship and volunteerism throughout the community,” Kendall said.
Throughout the school year, SMAFA organizes canned food drives to help Bread of Life along with other service-based functions to assist the school and its students.
Among other things, SMAFA has afforded St. Mary’s School all new water fountains with filters and provided projectors for each room.
“We help the teachers find the things they need to give our children a better education, and this is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Kendall said.
Saturday’s event was to “Celebrate our Families.”
Family based fun, games for all, delicious hot chili and peanut butter sandwiches and a silent auction for baskets made by St. Mary’s classes were the stars of the evening. Children’s artwork and school projects were displayed for all to see in the hallways, and in one wing of the school there was even a musical chairs game for the more competitive students.
January 28 and 29 were set aside to celebrate the St. Mary’s Church Parish with a special “thank you” video before every Mass and students handing out tokens of appreciation after.
Monday was Celebrate Our Community Day, and students and teachers were encouraged to wear their favorite St. Mary’s Knights spirit wear, and community members squared off in a trivia contest versus St. Mary’s students in the gymnasium.
Tuesday is Celebrate Our Students Day and features a talent show, an afternoon lip sync contest, a special snack time and no homework.
Wednesday is Celebrate Our Nation Day with a special prayer service for the nation at 8:15 a.m. Students are encouraged to wear red, white and blue, and a group of students will travel to Indianapolis to celebrate Mass at the Cathedral.
Thursday is Celebrate Vocations Day and everyone is encouraged to wear camouflage while teachers swap classrooms.
Friday is Celebrate Our Faculty and Staff Day. Students are invited to dress out of uniform and there will be a special staff appreciation lunch while volunteers cover their classrooms.
