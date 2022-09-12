Photos provided
It's Homecoming Week at South Decatur with this year's Homecoming King and Queen to be announced at halftime of the Cougars' Friday night football game against visiting Hillcrest Academy.
The King and Queen candidates are (left to right) Dale Peters, Savannah Bushhorn, Brandon Walling, Selma Smith, Cameron Henderson, Zorryunna Sharp, Jack Hamilton and Samanthan Storm.
The Prince and Princess Candidates are (left to right) Tayedin Traylor, Carmen Kroger, Aidan Bryant, Mackenzie Stone, Elan Phelps, Elizabeth Bennett, Ryker Martin and Keyaira Scruggs.
