GREENSBURG – Friday, July 28, is “Fourth Friday” at the Farmer’s Market on the Greensburg Square. It’s the perfect time to close the kitchen, put on some shorts and enjoy the festivities planned on the Square.
A “cruise-in” for local hot rod fanatics gets underway at 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Meals on Wheels drive-thru pork chop dinner is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. at Community Church of Greensburg on Vandalia Road. Tickets are pre-sale only and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $15 and available at the Branch Coffeehouse, Denim and Honey and the Decatur County Greensburg Public Library.
Food choices on the Square are also a great option for evening dining. Stop by the Carriage on the Square Smokehouse and see why eating there is a “bucket list” item for many.
At the Beach Tiki Bar and Grill, owner Lou Caperone’s kitchen is open for full service until 8 p.m.
Stories is also a great selection for a Friday night meal as well. They’re open until 7:30 p.m.
Tarouya Sushi and Hibachi is great place to satisfy a craving for sushi and other Japanese/Asian dishes.
Of course, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Farmers’ Market offers a great place to shop for locally grown vegetables, meat, and amusements. Kona Ice will be available, as well as ice cold lemon shake-ups from Squeeze-E’s Shake Ups.
United Methodist Church volunteers will be manning their free books for kids table, Girl Scout Troop 3073 will be selling paracord items to raise money for the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter, and the Decatur County Pride Alliance will be on hand to represent inclusivity and meet the people of Greensburg.
As if that wasn’t enough, author, singer, composer and speaker Dennis O. Shepherd will be on hand to share his thoughts and discuss his books.
At 6 p.m., Top Hat Blues Revue will be entertaining with their own unique style of blues.
“I’m eager to see the attendees supporting our downtown businesses,” Greensburg Farmers’ Market Master Allison Beck said. “Several of our attendees will grab takeout from a downtown restaurant to enjoy while they watch the band. Many of our business owners extend their hours, allowing guests to enjoy some retail shopping downtown as well.”
