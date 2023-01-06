GREENSBURG - Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kick off their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie campaign Tuesday, January 10.
Every box of cookies sold (still just $6 a box) provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camps for girls across the country.
Girls will sell and take orders in person and can receive cookie orders via "Digital Cookie" to personally deliver cookies to their local customers.
Girl Scout cookie lovers can also use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls at cookie booths beginning February 3.
Starting February 27, consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment directly to their front door, including the new "Raspberry Rally" cookie which is only available for purchase online as part of an effort by Girl Scouts of the USA to enhance members’ e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level.
From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision making.
To stay informed about Girl Scout Cookies or Girl Scouts in general, text "COOKIES" to 59618.
Girls in grades K–12 can join the Scouts program at any point in the year by visiting www.girlscoutsindiana.org/join.
