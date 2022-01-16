GREENSBURG - It's Girl Scout Cookie sales time and the 10 Girl Scout troops (that's nearly 100 girls!) that make up the Decatur County Service Unit recently had their annual Cookie Rally at the Presbyterian Church.
For this year's sales, the same tried and true cookies are still available: S’mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, Toffee-tastics, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-A-Lots, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Lemonades, launched in 2020. But this year, a new cookie has been added; it's called the "Adventureful!" Inside this new chocolate lovers delight is a bit of brownie wrapped in a thin shell of chocolate with a bit of sea salt and honey graham on top.
This year's Service Unit Cookie Manager is Jackie Schneider and she is a well-organized spitfire. She'll tell you that she loves Girl Scouting first and foremost, so her heart is in the right place.
"Corporate sets our goal for us and last year we met our goal of 13,000 cookies, but I'm sure we'll meet that again this year," she said.
Jackie is a stay-at-home mom with three children. Her favorite part of Girl Scouting is making a difference.
"I love it when we're working on a badge and the light bulb goes off when they remember something, or they know how to do something because they've learned it in Girl Scouts. I love seeing girls meet that are not in our troops. It's just great to form friendships with girls from other schools," she said.
As an incentive to sell, Girl Scouts are offered recognition and rewards such as stuffed animals, trinkets, coupons, or credits toward Girl Scout camp, activities and trips. These rewards vary from Girl Scout Council to Council. This type of fundraising is intended to teach Girl Scouts valuable entrepreneurial skills such as planning, teamwork, financial literacy, organization, communication, and goal setting.
Schneider's daughter, McKenzie, a fifth-grader, is also in Girl Scouts and she beat her own personal goal last year of 2,000 boxes. If she meets that goal again this year she will win a trip to St. Louis to see the sights.
This years' Cookie Sale theme is the koala bear.
Nearly 50 girls gathered this year for their rally in the basement of First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg. The church is supplying the Scouts the space they need.
Girl Scout Cookies are now available from any member of the Decatur County Girl Scouts.
The Daily News will provide more information about 2022 sales locations, locations for drive-thru purchasing, and “digital cookie” purchasing sites when the information becomes available.
For more information go to the Girl Scout Facebook page or call 317-924-6890.
