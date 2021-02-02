GREENSBURG – Believe it or not, it’s February already and today is the annual celebration that makes meterologists roll their eyes and farmers prepare for the coming plantings.
Today is Groundhog Day.
Observed primarily in the United States and Canada, the holiday stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day and sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks.
And if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
While the tradition remains popular in modern times, studies have found no consistent correlation between a groundhog seeing its shadow and the subsequent arrival time of spring-like weather.
The weather lore was brought from German-speaking areas where the badger is the forecasting animal.
The observance of Groundhog Day in the United States first occurred in German communities in Pennsylvania, according to known records. According the Wikipedia, the earliest mention of Groundhog Day is an entry on February 2, 1840, in the diary of James L. Morris of Morgantown, Pennsylvani according to the book on the subject by Don Yoder.
The Groundhog Day ceremony held at Punxsutawney in western Pennsylvania, centering around a semi-mythical groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil, has become the most attended ceremony. Grundsow Lodges in Pennsylvania Dutch Country in the southeastern part of the state celebrate them as well. Other cities in the United States and Canada have also adopted the event.
The first reported news of a Groundhog Day observance was arguably made by the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in 1886 and the editor at the Punxsutawney Spirit Clymer Freas is considered the father of “Groundhog Day” for his devotion to the nefarious observance in print. In 1887 that the first Groundhog Day considered “official” was commemorated there in Punxsutawney where annually, town leaders made there way in short parade to Gobbler’s Knob, a small grassy field in the middle of town to consult a groundhog.
People have gathered annually at the spot for the event ever since.
The Punxsutawney Elks Lodge members consider themselves to be the genesis of the Groundhog Club formed later, which continues the Groundhog Day tradition. Originally interested in the rodent as food and served at the lodge, the members organized a hunting party on a day in late summer.
Since the Groundhog Club was formed in 1899, the annual hunt and “Groundhog Feast” has become increasingly ritualized with a drink called the “groundhog punch” is also served.
The hunt and feast did not attract enough outside interest, and the practice was discontinued in the early 20th century, but the Ground Hog Day tradition has remained.
The groundhog was not named Phil until 1961, possibly as an indirect reference to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The largest Groundhog Day celebration is still held there, where crowds as large as 40,000 gather each year. According to staff writer for the Washington Post Peter Carlson, “the average draw had been about 2,000 until the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, which is set at the festivities in Punxsutawney, after which attendance rose to about 10,000.”
As an important part of the odd tradition, the official Phil is pretended to be a supercentenarian, having been the same forecasting beast since 1887.
Fans of Punxsutawney Phil awaited his arrival starting at 6 a.m., thanks to a live stream provided by Tourism Group “Visit Pennsylvania.” The live stream has been a tradition for the past several years, allowing more people than ever to watch the animal meteorologist.
Owner of Cowan’s Exotics and local expert on exotic animals Billy Cowan said that groundhogs are actually ground squirrels in the varmint family.
“And and they can be found all over North America,” Cowan said. “And they have different names depending on where you are.”
“They’re also known as ‘woodchucks,’ and out west, they’re called ‘rock chucks’ – it all just depends on their environment,” he explained.
Cowan said that ground hogs usually hibernate in the winter, and are “diurnal” animals, in that they sleep at night and move around during the day.
Cowan’s Exotics does not carry animals of the groundhog type. When asked if he believes in the accuracy of the weather-forecasting ability of the animal, he said, “probably not.”
“But if you go by the whole theory of 6 weeks and then spring – then it’s still pretty close,” Cowan finished.
