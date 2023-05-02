GREENSBURG — Today, May 2, is primary election day, and although local ballots don’t feature many contested races election officials are hoping area citizens will exercise their right to cast a ballot.
In Decatur County, no Democrats filed a declaration of candidacy with the county clerk’s office so there will not be a Democrat ballot.
On Republican ballots, Joshua Marsh is running unopposed as he seeks re-election as Greensburg’s mayor.
Amy Borns is also running unopposed as she seeks a return to office as Greensburg’s clerk-treasurer.
Kevin Fleetwood, who is running for re-election to the Greensburg City Council District 1 seat, is unopposed.
Dr. Rodney King, who is running for the Greensburg City Council District 2 seat, is unopposed.
Jamie Douglas Cain is running unopposed for re-election to the Greensburg City Council District 3 seat.
Darrell Poling, currently the Greensburg City Council At-Large representative, is seeking re-election to the District 4 seat.
There are four people running for three at-large seats: Mark Carman, Jason Dwenger, Daryl Tressler and Vietta Mckenzie (who is currently serving as the District 2 representative).
In Rushville, because there are no contested races the Rush County Election Board, on February 16, unanimously voted not to conduct a primary election on May 2.
Current officerholders Mayor Mike Pavey, Clerk-treasurer Ann Copley, and city council members Bradley Berkemeier, Robert Bridges, Ron Gardner, Robert Hadley and Jemmy Miller will all appear on ballots for the general election in November.
We were unable to obtain information regarding municipal elections in Ripley County for inclusion in this story.
Keep in mind this is a municipal election year, so only those persons who reside in an incorporated city or town may vote.
Primary election related questions may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223, Ripley County Clerk’s office at (812) 689-6115, or Rush County Clerk’s office at (765) 932-2086.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.