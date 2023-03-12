RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Emergency Management Agency reminds residents that March 12 to 18 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana.
The purpose of Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to better educate people about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and to help everyone be prepared when severe weather occurs.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a collaborative effort with the National Weather Service and their partners to better raise awareness and encourage preparedness.
Ripley County has had 22 confirmed tornadoes (NOAA Storm Event Data base) from 1956 to 2022 with five of those in the last three years.
Damaging wind (straight-line) events remain the highest percentage threat, along with flooding events.
Residents should have: TV/radio, NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) Enabled, Weather/phone apps, internet/social media, and sign up for the Ripley County Mass Notification Service; Hyper-Reach, with Community Alerts and Weather Alerts.
Daily News readers who don't live in Ripley County should contact their local EMA or Sheriff's Department for information about the availability of emergency alert systems in their county.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington Ohio issues alerts/warnings for Ripley County. With the exception of the city of Batesville (some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings also included), outdoor warning sirens in the county are only activated when the NWS issues a Tornado Warning.
Most outdoor warning sirens are operated by local volunteer fire departments as firefighters, when available, respond to the station to set them off. Outdoor warning sirens are designed only to alert those who are outside that something dangerous is approaching and are not meant to be heard inside a structure.
Some volunteer fire departments also use outdoor sirens, in addition to pagers, to alert firefighters to respond to the station for normal everyday emergencies.
Some communities also operate and maintain storm shelter/safe haven where residents can go when a Tornado Watch/Warning is issued. For further information and locations please contact your local fire department or municipality.
Upon notification of an operating shelter, Ripley County EMA assists with resources when available.
For more information on emergency preparedness or to sign up for the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System, visit www.ripleycounty.in.gov or contact Ripley County Emergency Management Agency at 812-689- 0505 or by email to ema@ripleycounty.in.gov.
Residents can also visit IDHS at https://www.in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/nature-safety/severe-weatherpreparedness/
