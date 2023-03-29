GREENSBURG - Did you know April is National Autism Acceptance Month?
In honor of the observation, Disability and Autism Services of Indiana (DASI Kids) has pledged to walk 10 million steps throughout the month of April and "Walk For A Cause," but the organization needs your help!
The public is encouraged to participate in the DASI Kids Walk For A Cause to help the organization reach its goal of 10 million steps!
How can you help? It’s simple. In April, each time you walk you can be walking for a cause! Simply track your steps (either daily or weekly) and send your total steps walked to walkforacause@dasikids.com.
Your steps and support of the DASI Kids Walk for a Cause will help fund the newly created parent support group in Decatur County, which can greatly benefit the community by bringing parents with special needs children together.
The next meeting of the DASI parent support group is at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Greensburg Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 209 W. Washington Street. Brendan Bridges from the ARC of Decatur County will be the special guest speaker. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
You can also support Autism Acceptance by following DASI on Facebook, sharing information about this campaign, and supporting Walk for A Cause progress at facebook.com/dasicenterforautism.
"Together, we can build a kinder, more inclusive world where all people with autism can achieve their full potential with more acceptance and understanding, but we can’t do it without you!" DASI Director of Operations Erin Morgan said.
Questions about Disability and Autism Services of Indiana can be directed to their local office, 1314 N. Liberty Circle West, at (812) 663-2273.
