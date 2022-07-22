GREENSBURG - Recently graduated from Greensburg Community High School and bound for Bloomington to study at Indiana University, Kate Acra is taking advantage of some local tutelage (and a few well deserved scholarships) to give her a leg up once she begins classes in the fall.
She plans to study Media Advertising, and with the internet at her disposal her opportunities after earning her degree are virtually endless.
In the computer dependent-society the global community has become, we communicate, shop, worship, and even buy our clothes and food online. No longer dependent on magazines, newspapers, television or radio to take our advertising messages to the world, with the internet the entire global community is privy to nearly everything with the stroke of a few computer keys.
The internet got its start in the United States more than 50 years ago as a government weapon in the Cold War. For years, scientists and researchers used it to communicate and share data with one another. Today, we use the internet for almost everything, and for many people it would be impossible to imagine life without it.
So, when Acra says she'll be studying Media Advertising at IU, she's about to launch into an important and an exciting wave of the future.
Even though she's not sure how to define her planned diploma given its immense reach and scope, she'll be using her talents in graphic arts to learn how to appeal to different societal groups.
When asked if she was good at art, she laughed and said "I don't think so, but I've been told I am. I enjoy it," she said.
Acra is interning with the GDC Chamber of Commerce this summer to work with social media in preparing for two of the Chamber's larger projects: the golf outing coming up this fall and the Chamber's business referral guide.
The work with the Chamber has surprised her, simply because the Chamber office is a busy place.
Chosen recently as one of the top Chambers in the Midwest, the small staff of Director Dawn Lowe, Marketing Administrator Leah Kane and Acra have plenty to keep them busy.
"I thought most of my job would be graphic design, but it's been enjoyable to learn all of the behind-the-scenes," Acra said.
She also said the endeavor has taught her many things so far, but the most important lesson she's learned is how to manage her time by making checklists of the day's tasks and sticking to that list.
"There is just so much going on here, the best way to keep it straight is to write it down," she said.
But, she said organization is one of her talents, and being able to stop in the middle of a project and come back to it later is only helped by that talent.
Acra talked about her experience in high school learning to promote sports events, and that's given her a long-term goal for after earning her degree.
"I'd love to end up working with ESPN, but I'm honestly fine wherever I go as long as I get to do something I enjoy," she said.
She admits she's driven, and said she wants to be the kind of person who can do whatever she's asked to do, so diversifying her talents is key.
"You can't be a person who can only do one thing. Diversity is important," Acra said.
