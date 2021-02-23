COLUMBUS – A total of 288 students earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2020 semester at IUPUC, with GPAs of 3.70 or higher.
The following are student honored from the area.
Batesville – Edwin Michael Bohman, Eric Dreyer, Shelby Elizabeth Rowland, Molly Trenkamp, Jennifer Zins
Greensburg – David Joseph Blankman, Tyler J. Bray, Jordan Lee Brown, Madelyn Brooke Bryant, Keisha LeeAnn Cronin, Heather Brooke Dance, Eric Christopher Fisse, Chelsey L Gindling, Katelynn Marie Hall, Savannah Kiefer, Luke James Kinker, Matthew Stephen Koors, Hannah E. Koors, Taylor Marie Lynch, Alec Matthew McCullough, Sarah Elizabeth Schneider, Alexis Shackelford, Nolan Keith Storm, Emily Sung, Mary Webster
Oldenburg – Bailey C. Meyer
Osgood – Taylor Y. Carroll, Dylan Gregory Meyer, Christina Keli White
Saint Paul – Halley Renee Huber, Natalie V. Veerkamp
-Information provided.
