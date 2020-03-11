COLUMBUS – Ivy Tech Community College is offering a chance to start classes in March, and only a few days remain to enroll.
As Ivy Tech Columbus continues to offer courses in an 8-week format, the college now offers five opportunities per year for area residents to advance their education and their careers. The next start date for courses is March 16.
Ivy Tech’s 8-week course options help students manage juggling school, life and work, and can lead to graduating sooner.
Ivy Tech Columbus offers more than 40 programs, including business, health care, information technology, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and aviation.
Ivy Tech Community College provides students with the education they need to jump-start their career in a high-demand field in Indiana. Whether students are looking to earn an associate degree, build up their credentials with certifications and certificates, or take a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree, at Ivy Tech, our community works.
Prospective students interested in starting March 16 can walk in to enroll through the Express Enrollment Center at Ivy Tech Columbus Poling Hall, 4475 Central Avenue in Columbus. No appointment is necessary.
For more information, visit IvyTech.edu.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.