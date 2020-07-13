COLUMBUS – Ivy Tech Community College will host a virtual Express Enrollment Day on Thursday, July 23, and is encouraging anyone interested to RSVP for the event. Classes start in August, and this Express Enrollment event provides an opportunity for prospective students to complete their enrollment steps.
To RSVP for Express Enrollment Day, sign up at link.ivytech.edu/day. On Express Enrollment Day prospective students can meet virtually with local campus staff, get financial aid questions answered, and schedule time with an academic advisor to register for classes.
The Ivy Tech Columbus campus also has reopened and prospective students can visit campus to enroll or have their questions answered.
Ivy Tech has the lowest tuition rate in the state and offers more than 30 programs at the Columbus campus. Academic programs are offered in high-demand career areas, including advanced manufacturing, aviation, business, education, healthcare, and information technology. Students can earn up to a two-year associate degree and can enter the workforce or transfer their credits to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree.
This fall, a majority of classes at Ivy Tech Columbus will be offered virtually or online. Virtual classes occur in real time with students meeting and interacting with their instructor and classmates online at a scheduled time, just like an in-person classroom experience. Online classes are more task oriented with students having access to communicate with faculty and classmates. Online classes have no set schedule for instruction, but deadlines are given to complete assignments. Technology assistance is available for students.
A limited number of classes will meet in person on campus. Students will have the option to attend some of these classes virtually while the class is being taught, view video lectures, and connect with faculty when needed. Courses in some Ivy Tech Columbus programs, such as the Cyber Academy, Aviation Flight, Manufacturing and Healthcare, will be held in person to help meet the demand for well-trained and educated employees in their respective career areas. Appropriate distancing and face coverings will be utilized during in-person classes.
