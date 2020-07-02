COLUMBUS - Ivy Tech Community College will reopen its Columbus campus starting July 6 to assist students with enrolling and registering for classes this fall. As it opens, the campus will adhere to national health recommendations, including social distancing and the use of face masks, and has added precautionary measures to help ensure the health and safety of its students, employees, and visitors.
Ivy Tech has two starting points for the fall semester to support 8-week course schedules: Aug. 24 and Oct. 26. Students can enroll now for either start date by phone at 888-IVY-LINE, by email at askColumbus@ivytech.edu, or by visiting the campus after July 6. All enrollment services will also continue to be provided virtually.
“Ivy Tech Columbus is excited to welcome our students, employees, and the community back to campus. As we reopen our doors, we are taking extra precautions to make sure we meet all recommended health guidelines,” said Dr. Steven Combs, chancellor of Ivy Tech Columbus. “We want everyone interacting with our campus, either in person or virtually, to have the best and safest experience as they prepare to start their futures.”
The Ivy Tech guiding principles for returning to campus are that the safety of faculty, staff, and students is paramount; campus density should be managed; social distancing should be practiced; employees should be enabled to work remotely; and to serve students utilizing social distancing and face coverings.
The campus will have a limited number of employees on campus starting July 6 to manage the density of individuals on site. Additional Ivy Tech staff will be available virtually and can be contacted online or through campus computer kiosks.
Entry to the building will be restricted to the front doors of Poling Hall. While on campus, Ivy Tech Columbus employees will practice social distancing of six feet or more. Signs and boundary markers will be prominently placed throughout campus to help maintain social distancing.
All Ivy Tech employees, students, and visitors will be expected to wear face masks while in common areas of the campus and when a distance of six feet between individuals cannot be maintained. The college will provide masks to all registered students and employees. Visitors are asked to bring their own masks when coming to campus. Disposable masks will be available for anyone visiting campus who does not have one.
“As we prepare for classes this fall, we want to make sure all our students have the access they need to enroll and get their questions answered,” said Randy Proffitt, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Services at Ivy Tech Columbus. “We are intentionally offering our courses through distinct methods so that our students and employees feel safe and comfortable.”
This fall, a majority of classes will be offered virtually or online. Virtual classes occur in real time with students meeting and interacting with their instructor and classmates online at a scheduled time, just like an in-person classroom experience. Online classes are more task oriented with students having access to communicate with faculty and classmates. Online classes have no set schedule for instruction, but deadlines are given to complete assignments. Technology assistance is available for students.
A limited number of classes will meet in person on campus. Students will have the option to attend some of these classes virtually while the class is being taught, view video lectures, and connect with faculty when needed. Courses in some Ivy Tech Columbus programs, such as the Cyber Academy, Aviation Flight, Manufacturing and Healthcare, will be held in person to help meet the demand for well-trained and educated employees in their respective career areas. Appropriate distancing and face coverings will be utilized during in-person classes.
“Our goal is to continue serving our communities with valuable academic programs for residents to advance their education and careers,” said Dr. Jackie Fischer, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ivy Tech Columbus. “As the need for a more highly skilled workforce increases, Ivy Tech offers an accessible and affordable education that prepares students for success.”
Ivy Tech has the lowest tuition rate in the state and offers more than 30 programs at the Columbus campus. Academic programs are offered in high-demand career areas, including advanced manufacturing, aviation, business, education, healthcare, and information technology. Students can earn up to a two-year associate degree and can enter the workforce or transfer their credits to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree.
For more information about Ivy Tech’s response to Covid-19 and plans for returning to campus, visit www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19. To learn more about Ivy Tech Columbus’ safety precautions or to enroll, visit askColumbus@ivytech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.