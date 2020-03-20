INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College announced that effective 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 all of its buildings will be closed until further notice.
The college will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced. With the closure of its buildings additional services to students will now also be provided virtually including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.
“As we continued to follow and learn more about the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic we made the decision to take further steps to lessen the risk for our faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “This was a difficult decision to make, but one that will continue to help keep our communities safe. We are committed to continuing to serve our students as the state’s Community College during these difficult times.
The college will be providing various ways for students to stay connected to the College while it operates virtually and has shared the following list of ways in a message to all of its students.
Check www.ivytech.edu/covid-19 to find answers to frequently asked questions about the ongoing response to COVID-19 and for campus specific e-mail addresses you can use to get assistance
Stay connected on IvyLearn
Check MyIvy
Contact your instructor
Contact your advisor
Call 1-888-IVY-LINE
Visit www.ivytech.edu/chat
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.