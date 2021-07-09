INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College will host Express Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Aug. 18, 2021.
Interested participants must RSVP. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.
There’s never been a better time to get started at Ivy Tech. With the new Ivy+ approach, the cost of tuition has been frozen and all required textbooks will be free for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
Ivy Tech offers the most career-focused programs in the state and graduates earn 12 percent more than the state average just one year after graduation. Partnering with employers and colleges, Ivy Tech serves prospective students whether they are working toward a certificate to join the workforce quickly, credits that easily transfer to four-year universities, or an associate degree that guarantees their admission to schools throughout Indiana.
Hundreds of classes start Aug. 18 and are available in multiple formats, including in-person and online.
For more information or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
-Information provided.
