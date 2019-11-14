COLUMBUS - The Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus is hosting a special enrollment event to help residents get started in pursuing their educational goals and advancing their careers.
Express Enrollment Day will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Ivy Tech Columbus, 4475 Central Ave.
Ivy Tech employees will be on hand to help anyone interested in enrolling at the college.
At Express Enrollment Day residents can:
• Complete steps to enroll as a student;
• Get financial aid questions answered;
• Learn about and meet assessment requirements;
• Meet with an advisor;
• Register for the semester;
• And find out about orientation.
Ivy Tech Columbus has more than 30 programs in business, healthcare, information technology, education, aviation, and manufacturing.
Classes start Jan. 13.
