COLUMBUS - The Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus is hosting a special enrollment event to help residents get started in pursuing their educational goals and advancing their careers.

Express Enrollment Day will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Ivy Tech Columbus, 4475 Central Ave.

Ivy Tech employees will be on hand to help anyone interested in enrolling at the college.

At Express Enrollment Day residents can:

• Complete steps to enroll as a student;

• Get financial aid questions answered;

• Learn about and meet assessment requirements;

• Meet with an advisor;

• Register for the semester;

• And find out about orientation.

Ivy Tech Columbus has more than 30 programs in business, healthcare, information technology, education, aviation, and manufacturing.

Classes start Jan. 13.

- Information provided

Tags

Recommended for you