LAWRENCEBURG - Ivy Tech Community College, 50 Walnut Street, is offering a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9.
No appointment is needed, but a state issued ID will be required and those under 18 will need to have parent consent, which can be completed while on-site.
Ivy Tech Community College is the state's largest public post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.