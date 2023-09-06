COLUMBUS - Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology faculty members are offering free local nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the natural environment around them.
The next hike begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Owen’s Bend Park.
Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, focusing on river life on the Flatrock River.
The hike is open to the public, and all community members are welcome. Hikers will meet at the Owen’s Bend parking lot, 7590-8158 N 25 E, Columbus.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, including boots or old shoes and shorts. Those who want to can get into the river water as part of the hike. Nets and collection supplies will be provided.
For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at tsobat@ivytech.edu.
