COLUMBUS - The Ivy Tech Columbus Science Club is hosting a clean-up of the Flatrock River starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Owens Bend Park.
The club welcomes anyone interested in cleaning up the river to participate.
Parking will be available at Owens Bend Park on North Road 25 E. near East Road 550 N.
Snacks and water will be provided, and Ivy Tech Biology T-shirts will be given away as quantities allow.
For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at tsobat@ivytech.edu.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation.
It is the state’s largest public post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.
It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana.
It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.