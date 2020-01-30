COLUMBUS - Ivy Tech Community College has selected a business professional with years of corporate experience as its new Workforce Alignment Consultant at the Columbus campus to collaborate with area employers on their training and educational needs.
Jacob Stansbury starts with the College on Feb. 3. He brings extensive experience in business operations and logistics, including eight years of manager roles at Cummins Inc.
“Jacob’s experience will prove essential in connecting our area employers with a well-educated and trained workforce,” said Dr. Steven Combs, Ivy Tech Columbus chancellor. “Ivy Tech provides significant opportunities for customized training and professional development, and Jacob’s leadership will help us continue to build important relationships with employers that can directly benefit their employees.”
As the Workforce Alignment Consultant, Stansbury will develop deep collaborative partnerships with area employers to understand their specific market. He will provide meaningful consulting services focused sharply on employer needs and implement processes to co-develop workforce programs and products. He will also serve as a member of the chancellor’s cabinet with the purpose of providing leadership that aligns with the College’s core values and implement strategies to meet the needs of a diverse community and student body on campus.
Before joining Ivy Tech, Stansbury worked for several large corporations in the United States and Canada. He most recently served as the learning and development leader in human resources at Cummins Inc., where he was responsible for the Apprenticeship and School-To-Work Programs with additional oversight onto the Service Award Recognition Program at the corporate headquarter level.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Houston and an associate degree from Kilgore College in pre-law and marketing.
“Ivy Tech Columbus delivers demand-driven, voice-of-the-customer solutions for employers to meet their workforce needs through education and custom trainings,” Stansbury said. “I look forward to expanding the College’s employer partnerships and helping shape the area workforce.”
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.