COLUMBUS — Ivy Tech Community College is inviting high school students and their parents to a special event to learn about the college, its academic programs, and other essential information for students planning their futures.
College 101 at Ivy Tech Columbus will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov, 14 at the College’s Poling Hall, 4475 Central Ave.
The open house-style event will offer students and their families the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with Ivy Tech faculty and staff to find out what opportunities Ivy Tech offers.
All high school students, whether they are looking to complete a certificate or degree and enter the workforce quickly or pursue a four-year degree, are welcome to attend College 101. Ivy Tech staff from admissions, dual credit, financial aid, and more will also be available to share information with students about the enrollment process and how Ivy Tech can help them earn a college degree.
At College 101, students and their parents can learn about Ivy Tech Columbus academic programs, including Aviation, Business,Criminal Justice, Cyber Security, Visual Communications, and Welding. Tours of campus will be available. Light refreshments will be available.
RSVPs are requested and can be completed at IvyTech.edu/College101.
For more information, contact Monica Robinson, assistant director of admissions, via email at mozaeta@ivytech.edu or by phone at 812-374-5129.
About Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
