Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.