GREENSBURG - As part of the continuing Cleo Duncan Bicentennial Lecture series, noted local J.T. Wilder Scholar Phillip Jackson will be giving a presentation on Wilder and his Civil War achievements and industrial pursuits at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street.
Jackson, who owns perhaps one of the very last water turbines patented by Wilder in existence, will be discussing the turbine and Wilder's life and times in mid-19th century small town Indiana. Wilder had a mansion built on Main Street in Greensburg during his industrial years, and that residence still stands, denoted by a historical marker.
Wilder, while still a captain in the Civil War from the years 1861 to 1864, organized his own military unit which was drafted into service by the Union Army as Company A, 17th Indiana Infantry Regiment at Indianapolis.
His regiment was eventually reorganized as the 26th Independent Battery Indiana Light Artillery. Wilder was quickly promoted to lieutenant colonel of the 17th Indiana on June 4, 1861, serving where he remained during the early campaigns in Virginia and garrison duty in Kentucky. In March 1862 Wilder was promoted to colonel.
Wilder received much note for multiple successful campaigns in the Civil War, and afterward retired first to Rockwood, Tennessee, Chattanooga, Kentucky and eventually Greensburg to open foundaries. In the Greensburg foundry, Wilder patented and marketed one of the first industrial water turbines and sold them widely to United States corporate interests.
Wilder entered politics and was elected mayor of Chattanooga in 1871 but resigned a year later to pursue his business interests. After running unsuccessfully for the United States Congress in 1876, he accepted the position of city postmaster, serving until 1882.
According to Wikipedia.com, Wilder moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1897 after receiving an appointment from President William McKinley as a Federal pension agent, then was commissioner of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
He died in Jacksonville, Florida, aged 87, while on his annual winter vacation with his second wife, Dora Lee, and was returned for burial in Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga with his first wife, Martha Jane Stewart.
Two of Wilder's homes in Tennessee, the General John T. Wilder House in Knoxville and the John T. Wilder House in Roan Mountain, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jackson and Wilder's great-great-great granddaughter, Rebecca Maher Everett, will be available for questions after Saturday's presentation.
