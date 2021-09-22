OSGOOD – Brian Fehribach is seeking an injunction and damages from several Jac-Cen-Del employees and school board members because, he claims, his Constitutional rights were violated and he was wrongfully terminated.
The lawsuit and demand for a jury trial was filed September 21 by Fehribach’s lawyers with the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana New Albany Division.
According to court documents, defendants include the Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation Board of Trustees, Board Member William Travis Neal, Board Secretary Debra Roberts, Vice President of the Board Jason Smith, President of the Board Jason Wagner, Board Member James Westerman, Jac-Cen-Del Superintendent Ryan Middleton and Jr./Sr. HS Principal Frederick Unsicker.
The factual allegations laid out in the legal case are as follows:
Fehribach has been a professional educator for 24 years, 19 as an administrator and five as a teacher. Fehribach was hired by the school corporation in February 2008 as an assistant principal. In 2017, the school corporation appointed Fehribach to serve as the assistant principal, athletic director and the transportation director.
At the start of the 2017-2018 school year, Fehribach was instructed by an unnamed former superintendent to spend money from the athletics fund account to benefit the school corporation’s athletic programs. Fehribach bought uniforms and replacement equipment.
During the 2018-2019 school year leading into the 2019-2020 school year, the new Jr./Sr. High School Principal Unsicker directed Fehribach to stop spending money from the athletic account and Fehribach did so. The plaintiff claims that his obedience in these matters was later used to terminate his teaching contract.
Fehribach claims his career with the school corporation was going well until a conflict arose between he and board member Neal at a basketball game on January 14, 2019. That evening, Neal’s wife confronted Fehribach over scheduling conflicts between the athletic schedules of the two Neal family children. Fehribach claims this perceived conflict set events into motion that ultimately led to his termination.
Fehribach said the school corporation failed to complete teacher evaluations for Fehribach for 2018, 2019 and 2020 but he received “good” teacher evaluations up until 2017. The school corporation still reported that Fehribach was an effective teacher for all the years preceding and including 2020. No written improvement plans were submitted for Fehribach, a requirement for anything less than an effective rating.
The court documents state that the plaintiff acted in compliance with health and executive orders during the Covid-19 pandemic that required the school to limit attendance at extracurricular and co-curricular activities. Fehribach said Neal was displeased with the health orders and Fehribach’s compliance with them. The plaintiff claims Neal tried to circumvent health rules frequently.
At the 2021 “Senior Night” boys basketball game, Fehribach attempted to limit entry to the game because of restricted entry under the governor’s order. Neal overrode Fehribach, reportedly saying, “You tell them I said to let them in.”
Superintendent Middleton had shared local doctor David Welsh’s concerns as well as the governor’s orders with the school corporation. After the second basketball game incident, Neal sought the school corporation’s compliance in terminating Fehribach, according to the legal documents. Middleton allegedly told Fehribach he was being railroaded and said, “The board wants you gone and I’m tired of fighting it.”
Unsicker presented Fehribach a preliminary decision to immediately terminate his teacher’s contract on June 18, pending a final determination by the school board. During the termination process, Unsicker purportedly made up teacher’s evaluations for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 school years and instructed Fehribach to sign them. Fehribach refused.
The school board unanimously upheld Mr. Fehribach’s termination at an executive hearing.
Fehribach’s lawyers claim he was entitled to due process prior to dismissal and had a legitimate claim of entitlement for job tenure.
Fehribach’s suit seeks actual and compensatory damages, punitive damages in an amount sufficient to deter the defendants from again engaging in the conduct previously described, attorney fees, litigation costs and expenses, and all other appropriate relief.
“If there is a current court case happening, this would be the first that I have heard of one,” Superintendent Middleton said, when contacted Wednesday for comment.
