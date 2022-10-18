GREENSBURG — Decatur County Jail Commander Dana Parker appeared before the Decatur County Commissioners Monday, reporting on a recent surprise Office of Homeland Security inspection.
“Obviously, for anybody that reads on the internet, we’ve been vilified for a lot of false narrative on social media about a fire inspection we had by Homeland Security,” Parker said. “I thought it was necessary to talk about this so that the Commissioners and more so the citizens of Decatur County would know how we’re taking care of their $23 million dollar facility.”
Parker explained that the facility when new had passed inspections by the GFD and Homeland Security before it was opened and had been inspected twice since with no violations.
“So this new inspection by Homeland Security was a bit of a surprise to us,” he said.
During that most recent inspection, 11 items were identified as needing attention, but Parker said none of them were serious enough to “shut us down.”
Homeland Security gave jail employees 45 days to fix the issues, but Parker said they would be fixed by Friday, October 28.
Parker said it was interesting to note that three of the 11 items were actually deficiencies from the builders and three were because of basic architectural design flaws and layout.
Two smoke detectors had been installed behind heating/cooling duct work, and in inspections since Koorsen had elected to not test those because they were placed in inaccessible locations.
Homeland Security requires that all smoke detectors be tested on every inspection as the first issue requiring attention on the list.
The second item concerned the duct work and ventilation out of the overhead hoods in the kitchen.
“We do not fry anything so there is no chance of any grease getting into that duct work,” Parker said. Because of that, Koorsen found it unnecessary to inspect the duct work during their normal inspections.
Homeland Security requires all duct work to be inspected during every inspection.
“So, at a cost of $245 we brought Koorsen back in to inspect the duct work, and they found no grease in the duct work,” Parker said.
Another issue involved the fire nozzles over the gas stoves in the kitchen, which did not line up properly. Parker said that during regular cleaning the stoves had been moved out of alignment with the nozzles.
“They’re now lined up, so we solved that issue with no problem,” Parker said.
Around electrical control panels, there is a 36 inch area that must be kept clear.
“Unfortunately, as big as this facility is, it was built without adequate storage for extra materials and we are having to put stuff into every corner, nook and cranny,” Parker said.
An extra storage facility had been purchased, but “we just don’t have a lot of room,” Parker said, adding that each area in violation has now been cleared.
“All the items are on wheels, so it would only have taken an extra 10 seconds to get to each panel,” he said.
Homeland Security also found that batteries for the fire suppression system needed charged, but Parker reported that even though those battery displays indicated power was low they were still in the green area.
Parker said that Koorsen had been alerted of the battery issue and will fix it on their next visit to the facility.
Six junction boxes did not have covers on them.
“That’s a construction issue, and it’s been that way for two-and-a-half years,” Parker said.
He reported that covers for those junction boxes have been purchased and are now installed. He added that the original electricians put a piece of black tape over an area inside one of the panels and that cover has now been installed as well.
Space heaters under desks was another issue. Their use was not forbidden, but each must have a clear 32 inch area around them to prevent contact fires.
“We’re taking a look and that will happen or the heaters will be removed,” Parker said. “People will just have to dress warmer. That’s an easy fix.”
Improper use of extension cords was another infraction on Homeland Security’s list.
Parker quoted the fire code that specifically lists the approved uses of extension cords, and as an aside said that the jail’s metal detector had been sent from the manufacturer with a 6 inch cord. The jail had to purchase an approved extension cord from the manufacturer and according to Homeland Security, the manufacturer’s cord was not legal. The cord had to be removed and one with a surge protector installed in its place.
“We’re fine for now, but if we add another desk in that office we’re going to be in trouble,” Parker said. “There were a few things that we did that were not code, but we didn’t get written up for. We’re fixing those now.”
Caulking concerns were another problem. Issues that prevented proper caulking to create firewalls was the predominate issue, and those had all been construction and design defects.
“It’s the law, so we’ll take care of it. We’ll fix it,” Parker said.
The final issue was the lack of an adequate number of electrical outlets for computers, printers and scanners in the Administration office.
“We can fix the problem with one surge protector, we think,” Parker said. “I think it’s important that people know how well we take care of this facility. We were given 45 days to fix these problems and we will have it done in two weeks.”
Parker also noted that many inmates have no respect for the facility.
“We are required by law to allow them ink pens and they use those to write on the walls, and [they] shove toothpaste into the locks and the air fans. It’s a constant battle to clean up after them,” he said. “Through the cameras we try to watch them so we can charge them for it (defacing jail equipment), but some of our areas don’t have cameras and most of our inmates are indigent and can’t pay their bills anyway.”
He also reported that four cell blocks had already been repainted and that by the new year four more will be done.
“We fix anything that breaks immediately, and when you walk in the facility still looks like like it’s almost brand new,” he finished.
