Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.