GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a medical incident that occurred at the Decatur County Detention Center.
The incident occurred this past Saturday. Detention Center Deputies discovered a male inmate unconscious in his cell.
Detention Deputies, along with Greensburg Police Department unites, immediately administered lifesaving techniques until paramedics arrived.
The inmate was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate passed away while at the local hospital. The inmate was identified as Shain Coffey, 32, from North Vernon.
Coffey was in the Decatur County Detention Center for Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Methamphetamine felonies, according to the DCSO.
Coffey’s family has been notified.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant called the Indiana State Police to assist. ISP detectives are handling the investigation.
No further information is available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
