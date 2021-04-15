STATEHOUSE – Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed State Rep. Randy Frye's (R-Greensburg) legislation into law to help alleviate local jail overcrowding issues in Hoosier communities.
Frye said counties can now establish a local or regional justice reinvestment advisory council to review criminal justice systems, policies and procedures. Local councils and the state Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council will then evaluate local jail overcrowding and recommend solutions.
"This new law provides our communities with increased flexibility, and more tools to better address jail overcrowding and curb the number of repeat offenders," Frye said. "Bringing together local criminal justice stakeholders will help us better detect and then address the unique needs of our regions. If we can pinpoint why people are going to jail, whether it be due to an influx of drug offenses or violent altercations, we can get to the core root of our problems and then implement programs to correct criminal behavior."
Frye, chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, said this legislation would have the state council work with local councils to promote evidence-based practices and implement recidivism-reduction programs such as probation services, and mental health and addiction treatment and recovery services.
This new law effective July 1 builds on legislation passed in 2020 allowing Indiana's jails to report population data to a statewide database on who is in jail, why they are incarcerated, and how long they have been or will be behind bars.
To stay up-to-date on legislation being considered for new laws by the governor, visit in.gov/gov/newsroom/2021-bill-watch/.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
