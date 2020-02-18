GREENSBURG — Just weeks until Decatur County’s’ long-awaited and much-debated new Detention Center opens for business, a discussion is underway regarding how best to use the old jail building and the jail “pods” that were installed last year to address overcrowding at the current jail.
Decatur County Commissioners and county council meetings have become very lively public exercises in tact, open mindedness, and brass tacks with the faith community, the law enforcement community and the officials controlling the purse strings involved.
The story actually sounds like a fable, and it goes something like this ...
City and county leaders declared the existing jail as unfit and overcrowded due to age of the facility and the exploding population within. So, after much campaigning, hand-shaking and number crunching, it was decided that a new jail was needed, but a quick-fix was necessary to bring the aging facility up to par in the interim. And so the jail pods were found, purchased and installed at the old jail site to the tune of roughly $2 million, as reported by Commissioner Nobbe in a Daily News article from 2018.
Then, the usual election process brought Sheriff Dave Durant to Greensburg.
Durant was a sheriff who had spent several years working in the law enforcement industry outside of Decatur County. Through watching the news, reading the papers and talking about the problems of his new post with other colleagues, he came up the idea of getting the faith-based community involved in helping attack jail overcrowding and cure recidivism – the tendency for offenders to re-offend and end up back in jail for the same crimes over and over.
Recidivism often isn’t just a one person thing, it’s a family thing. When a father breaks the laws, his children tend to break those laws, too, and their children, until it creates an entire family tree growing out of a jail cell.
There were medical-based treatments that combated addiction through medication and there were re-entry programs for inmates preparing to return to life outside prisons. These were good programs, but they were expensive and taxpayers had to foot the bill.
So, Sheriff Durant, along with supporters from the very large faith community in Decatur County, decided to get involved and change the inmates’ hearts – not just locking them up for bad behavior, but helping each inmate deal with the core issues that created the bad behavior. And they decided to do that through a system that’s totally free for everybody: faith-based programming.
The inmates are invited to a weekend outside of their jail cells communing with leaders of the Christian community. They take part in discussions about a Christian life led by Christian principles, something many had never experienced before. They are shown love and that they are loved, regardless of their crimes. And they are shown that, apart from lengthy incarcerations, they have value as humans and can be forgiven.
It’s been working, but where in the new jail is there enough space to host such a weekend program?
Monday’s county commissioners and Tuesday’s county council meetings at the courthouse saw members of the faith-based community, key law enforcement personnel, jail administrative staff and both county committees engaged in a frank conversation about whether to keep the jail pods purchased in 2018 and move them to the new jail as space for programming, or sell them outright to recoup at least a major portion of their initial expense.
Commissioner Nobbe’s quote from 2018 summed up the situation: “If we commit to this [purchasing the jail pods] ... we need to seriously spend some time thinking about what we’re going to use these pods for after the new jail is finished.”
Neither the county council nor the commissioners have made a decision yet, but it became clear this week that the purpose Nobbe spoke of in 2018 might be to move the jail pods to the new Detention Center, add them to the configuration, and use them as programming space. They would then be available for bed space if the situation demands it later.
During this week’s meetings, several voices were heard supporting moving the pods to the new location. Jail Commander Dana Parker, Sheriff Durant, Speranza House Director Teresa Ruble, as well as as two “graduates” of Speranza who spoke about their successes in life since partaking in the programming Durant and others brought to the jail.
In Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Buening listened to the testimony for and against moving the pods and then said, “I appreciate this discussion. There have been many questions I had that were answered today. And we don’t know what to do yet. There were promises made during the building of the jail, and I just want the taxpayer to be completely aware of the situation. We’re not willing to go against those promises unless the taxpayer understands why, and we can’t do this without very serious consideration of all sides.”
Toward the end of Tuesday’s council meeting, after listening to all testimonies and arguments for moving the pods to the new jail, Danny Peters said, “I’m not arguing that we shouldn’t move them, I just want a hard number of how much it’s going to cost to move them.”
Commissioner Nobbe, who attended Tuesday’s meeting of the county council said, “If we hear what everyone has to say about this, then the community will be better informed and we’ll all be better to communicate. Without the discussions and the testimonies we heard yesterday and today about Speranze House and the recovery efforts, we wouldn’t know as much as we learned today.”
“We need to get the hard cost of all this on paper for all to consider, not that it’s the most important issue, but we’ve got to present it to the community going forward and why we do what we do. We’ve opening up a door here that, with everyone on the same side, communicating as we are now, we will make the right decision for the entire county for years to come.”
Jail Pod Facts
Inmates: The cost of housing one inmate outside the county is $1,085/month + health insurance + transportation between facilities and to court dates back in Decatur County.
Cost of housing 46 inmates at other facilities in other counties: $49,900/month (app. $590,000/year)
Pods (46 beds of additional inmate space): The original cost of the pods was $1.84 million. The cost of moving the pods to the new facility is $700,000.
The cost of hiring existing architect firm (Elevatus) to produce permit drawings/bids is $26,200.
Additional Beds
Cost if beds are housed in pods: $40,000/bed.
Cost if beds are housed in a new addition to the new jail: $80,000/bed.
