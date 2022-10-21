GREENSBURG - The "jail pods" at the site of the old Decatur County Detention Center on S. Broadway Street will be disappearing soon. A buyer has been found, but officials are unsure of how the property will be used going forward.
The pods are modular constructions that the Decatur County Commissioners purchased in 2018 from Eagle Modular Buildings in Illinois to provide relief for the overcrowded Decatur County Jail.
With a $2 million price tag, the pods were attached to the existing jail structure (now razed) to provided additional space for inmate housing and programming.
Their use after the new Detention Center on S. Ireland opening was hotly debated. Whether to keep them for additional programming space at the new jail or sell them was a topic of discussion at multiple meetings.
After a commissioners' meeting where many spoke for and against selling the pods, Commissioner Buening said, "We don’t know what to do yet. There were promises made during the building of the jail, and I just want the taxpayer to be completely aware of the situation. We’re not willing to go against those promises unless the taxpayer understands why, and we can’t do this without very serious consideration of all sides.”
Ultimately, it was decided they would be sold in an effort to recoup some of the $2 million purchase price.
"We have a deposit from the company that built them (Eagle Modular Buildings), but we don't have a contract in my hands yet," Commissioner Mark Koors said.
Once the contract is signed, the buyer will have 45 days to remove the pods. Koors said he hopes the site will be clear by Christmas.
"We didn't want to move forward with the property until we knew we had a seller for the pods," Koors said.
According to local sources, using the site for low income housing has been considered.
A final selling price for the pods has not yet been disclosed, but the Daily News will share that information upon completion of the sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.