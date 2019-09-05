German American Bank announces the addition of Andy Jaisle as Vice President, Commercial Banking serving Decatur and Ripley counties in Indiana.
Andy lives in Batesville, Indiana and comes to German American with 10 years of commercial banking experience in the Greensburg market. He graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public and Environmental Affairs, and is involved with the Batesville Community Schools and Batesville Youth Baseball. He is a former board member of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Batesville Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Youth Football.
For business customers who want to help their growing business reach its full potential, Andy specializes in customized loans delivered with prompt, accurate, and courteous service.
Andy may be contacted at 812-663-2747 ext. 3303 or by email at andy.jaisle@germanamerican.com. For more information about German American Business Banking, visit https://germanamerican.com/business.
About German American
German American Bancorp, Inc. is a NASDAQ-traded (symbol: GABC) bank holding company based in Jasper, Indiana since 1910. Through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, the company operates 67 banking locations in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties as well as Owensboro, Bowling Green, Franklin and Lexington, Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).
