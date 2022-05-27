RUSHVILLE - As of July 1, longtime South Decatur High School Principal Jim Jameson will have a new job as the superintendent of Rush County Schools.
The Rush County Schools Board of Trustees met in special session Friday morning and voted unanimously to approve a 3-year contract with Jameson.
His new responsibilities will include oversight of six schools: Rushville Consolidated High School, Benjamin Rush Middle School, and the Arlington, Milroy, Rushville East and Rushville West elementary schools.
"I'm extremely humbled and honored to be the next superintendent of Rush County Schools," Jameson said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge, what I can bring to Rush County, and doing the best I can."
Jameson has served as the principal at SDHS for 18 years.
Originally from Kokomo, his first job was at Greensburg Community High School. He then returned to Kokomo for 5 years before moving back to South Decatur where he has been employed since.
"It's been a privilege to work with the wonderful teachers at South," he said. "We've accomplished a lot, but I'm ready for the next chapter in my life."
Jameson is a Decatur County resident and said he does not currently plan to relocate to Rush County.
The superintendent’s contract with Rush County Schools stipulates a salary of $121,000 plus 3% of that earmarked for the Teacher Retirement Fund (bringing the pay rate to $124,630 annually).
Additionally, the superintendent is provided a life insurance of double his/her salary paid by the school corporation minus $1 annually paid by the superintendent.
The position is contracted for 261 days a year with paid holidays. The position also allots 20 paid vacation days per year which carry over to an annual cap of 30 vacation days.
The three year contract requires the candidate execute all duties and responsibilities established by the Board while adhering to the highest professional and ethical guidelines and standards.
The superintendent shall be provided a vehicle for all travel within the scope of employment or have their mileage for in-district travel reimbursed in the event a vehicle is unavailable.
As was previously reported by the Daily News, current RCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance has accepted the superintendent’s position in nearby Shelby County and will assume those duties on July 1.
Dr. Vance expressed enjoyment throughout his eight years with Rush County Schools but said it was time for him to move on.
Over his 27 years in academia, Dr. Vance, who is a graduate of RCHS, worked for Greensburg Community High School, Greenfield-Central High School and Tri Jr./Sr. High School before returning to Rushville. He has previously coached at Shelbyville High School as well.
