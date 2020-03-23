January employment report released

GREENSBURG — Decatur County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in January, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
In January, 14,317 local residents were reportedly employed, 487 were unemployed, and 14,804 were participating in the labor force.
According to the DWD, Decatur County 14,251 residents were employed in December, 392 were unemployed and 14,643 were participating in the labor force. The unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.
In January 2019, 14,765 were employed, 598 were unemployed, and 15,363 were participating in the labor force. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.
In areas surrounding Decatur County, Rush County had a 3 percent unemployment rate, Franklin County was at 3.9 percent, Ripley County was at 3.7 percent, Jennings County was at 3.9 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.8 percent, and Shelby County was at 3.2 percent.
As a whole, Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in January, and remains lower than the national rate of 3.6 percent.
The state’s labor force increased by 3,749 in January due to a decrease of 877 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,626 employed residents.
Indiana’s labor force is currently at 3.39 million. The labor force participation rate is 64.4 percent, which is above the 63.4 percent national rate.
Additionally, private sector employment grew by 8,400 in January. Increases were seen in trade, transportation and utilities by 3,200, in private educational and health services by 2,600, in leisure and hospitality by 3,200, and in private educational and health services by 2,600. Those gains were offset by a loss of 4,800 in manufacturing.
Total private employment is currently at 2,741,900, which is 7,400 below the new January 2019 peak.
The February employment report is set to be released March 30.
