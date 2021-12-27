RUSHVILLE — Did you resolve in 2022 to improve your knowledge of computers?
The Open Resource can make that resolution happen. From 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, The Open Resource will be hosting one of its free refurbished HP 14inch laptop Chromebook workshops. Attend the workshop at 103 North Main Street in Rushville to claim your Chromebook.
Then on Jan. 24, The Open Resource will be having a workshop on Understanding and Using Excel Spreadsheet Formulas. This spreadsheet workshop is focused on providing the knowledge you need to more effectively utilize spreadsheet software which is widely used in business today.
So why not join for one or both of the learning opportunities? If you can’t attend either of the workshops, the one-on-one Digital Navigator project may help find or use your computer technology more effectively.
You may register for a workshop or set up an appointment to meet a Digital Navigator by visiting the website (TheOpenResource.org), leaving a voicemail at (765) 560-3337, or by stopping their location at 103 North Main Street.
The Open Resource is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays or any other time when the open sign is on. Don’t miss this opportunity to start 2022 off on a positive note.
The workshops and the Digital Navigator Project are supported by your donations and a grant from The Rush County Community Foundation.
