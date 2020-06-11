GREENSBURG — A very brave little girl needs some help from the residents of Decatur County, and her name is Jaylynn Mozingo.
Jaylynn, 10, is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo. She is fighting Cerebral Palsy, Drevet Syndrome, Clostridium Difficile and has just gone into remission from leukemia. She’s made visits to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to receive treatment for several years.
On July 11, Jaylynn’s family and friends are hosting a benefit in her name to help pay for her care and treatment, and to raise money for a new scholarship in Jaylynn’s name.
The benefit will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rebekah Park in Greensburg and includes a car, truck and bike show. It also includes a meal of fried chicken with all the fixings, a bake sale, a blood drive, raffles, bingo, and live music throughout the day from the Dusty Road Band and a DJ.
The vehicles entered will be competing for Best Car, Best Truck and Best Bike. Categories of competition include “Up to 1969,” “1970- 1985,” “1986 to present,” and a motorcycle/ATV division.
The entry fee for each category is $20 and includes a meal.
Jaylynn has fought leukemia for two years, but in October 2019 she went into remission.
Jaylynn has had three surgeries in just the last month.
“She’s been in intensive care for a bit. They needed to replace her feeding port ..., but now she’s out of intensive care and is doing much better. We even got her to smile last night,” event organizer Alberta Mozingo said.
Donations may be made at the Napoleon State Bank in the name of Alberta Mozingo (Jaylynn Strong Fundraiser).
Additionally, Wings and Rings in Greensburg is donating 15 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 10 to the cause.
Anyone with questions about the event, donations or the scholarship should contact Mozingo at 812-593-6718, Jerry Friend at 812-560-5011, Rick Friend at 812-527-8378, or Brian Walterman at 812-560-8186.
