GREENSBURG – The sixth annual Jaylynn Strong benefit car, truck and bike show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Rebekah Park on Greensburg’s east side.
Registration for the car show is from 9 to 11 a.m. at a cost of $20 and includes a fried chicken dinner.
The fried chicken dinner, which includes sides, a drink and dessert is $10 for those visiting but not participating in the car show.
A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display throughout the day. There will also be live music by the Dusty Road Band, a bake sale, blood drive, raffles and family fun for everyone. Booths are welcomed and there will be a new Plinko board this year.
Jaylynn Mozingo is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo. She is fighting Cerebral Palsy, Dravet Syndrome and Clostridium Difficile. Her health concerns require frequent visits to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she has been a patient for several years.
According to her grandmother, Alberta Mozingo, benefits held on Jaylynn’s behalf help with medical expenses.
“This little girl needs your help,” Mozingo said. “She continually has blood transfusions when her immune system gets low. Please sign up to donate blood at the Jaylynn Strong event on July 9.”
Mozingo has a link to Versiti Blood Center’s sign-up for the event on her Facebook page.
Molly Haskell works at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where Jaylynn receives treatment. She said Mozingo’s work/life balance in the wake of the unpredictable nature of her granddaughter’s medical needs is incredible. Haskell said any amount of support or assistance to Jaylynn’s benefit is well-deserved.
Organizers of Saturday’s fundraiser are hoping for a big turnout and invite everyone to stop by, check out the vehicles on display, and get something to eat. There will be a taco bar available in the park after the ride. A 50/50 raffle is scheduled for the event with $1 tickets or 6 for $5.
Those unable to attend Saturday’s fundraiser may donate to the Jaylynn Strong account at Napoleon State Bank. The majority of the funding will benefit Jaylynn’s care and medical expenses and a portion will go to a scholarship fund to help a medical student researching leukemia.
Questions may be directed to Jeff Friend at 812-560-5011, Alberta Mozingo at 812-593-6718, or Brian Walterman at 812-560-8186.
