GREENSBURG – In this season of giving, organizers of a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday are giving something back in return.
Family members and friends of a local child battling a myriad of medical problems are hosting a drive-thru turkey and noodle dinner starting at 11 a.m. on the south side of the Decatur County Courthouse. They hope to serve hungry visitors until the food runs out.
The cost? A free-will offering of whatever guests are willing to donate.
Proceeds will benefit an effort known to many in the community as Jaylynn Strong.
Jaylynn Mozingo, 11, is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo. She is fighting Cerebral Palsy, Drevet Syndrome, Clostridium Difficile and leukemia, though the leukemia has been in remission since late 2019.
Jaylynn’s health concerns require frequent visits to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she has been a patient for several years.
Grandfather Brian Walterman reports that while the youngster continues to suffer from a range of medical problems, she has been doing better of late.
“She’s improving and is still in remission,” he said. “We’re still making multiple hospital visits, so we’re in and out of the hospital a lot. I’d say she’s doing better, but we’ve still got a long road ahead of us.”
When not in the hospital, Jaylynn is cared for and lives in Greensburg with her grandparents. Not surprisingly, her medical care is expensive.
“When she goes to the hospital it’s almost always for 72 hours at a minimum,” Walterman said. “It’s not easy. Someone from the family has to take off work because she can’t stay at the hospital by herself. Somebody has to be with her 24/7.”
With that in mind, organizers of Saturday’s fundraiser are hoping for a big turnout and invite everyone to stop by and pick up something to eat. Walterman said COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be observed.
In the spirit of the season, a portion of Saturday’s proceeds will be used to help provide holiday help for another local family in need.
Walterman said details are still being finalized, but the family plans to either donate some of the profits to the Cheer Fund or “adopt” a Decatur County family in need and help with providing them Christmas gifts.
For more information, visit “Jaylynn Strong 2020” on Facebook or call Walterman at 812-560-8186.
