SEYMOUR - Marvin S. Veatch, JCBank President and CEO, recently announced that JCBank has entered into an agreement with Trina Tracy and Vision Financial Group, Inc., located in Seymour to acquire the assets under management, as well as its employees, effective January 6, 2023.
Trina Tracy and Vision Financial Group, Inc. is an independent practice offering securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Trina Tracy, Financial Advisor and practice owner, along with Registered Sales Assistant Beth Veatch and Administrative Assistant Pam Eakins, will immediately join the JCB Investment Services team. Tracy has served clients in Seymour and the surrounding areas for more than thirty years. Their current office location is
1010 W. 2nd Street, Seymour, and they will continue to conduct business at that location.
“We welcome Trina, Beth, and Pam to the JCBank team," Veatch said. "Their individual and collective investment experience highlight the commitment we have made to our customers by providing an array of investment portfolio and retirement planning solutions that are consistent with JCBank’s personalized service."
JCBank Senior Vice President and Chief Wealth Management Officer Dan Anderson said, “The acquisition of Trina’s Vision Financial Group, coupled with the talented and experienced current JCB Investment Services team members, underscores JCBank’s desire to grow the wealth management division of the organization.”
Tracy commented, “We are looking forward to joining JCBank and the JCB Investment Services team. Knowing JCBank’s deep-rooted and rich history, their values and customer-first approach makes this a great fit for us.”
Because both Vision Financial Group and JCB Investment Services offer securities through Raymond James Financial Services, current Vision Financial Group clients will experience no changes in their accounts or services.
