SEYMOUR – Seymour-based JCBank is expanding its footprint in Decatur County and celebrated with a groundbreaking on May 2, 2023.
The 4,200 square-foot, state-of-the-art banking center will be located at 1035 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
JCBank’s targeted approach to building a solid and growing business base, guided by a team of local commercial, treasury management and retail bankers who provide a community banking and relationship-focused model, led JCBank to the decision of locating in Decatur County.
Among those in attendance were Mayor Joshua Marsh, many Decatur County community leaders, representatives from Duke Commercial, who is serving as General Contractor for this project, Crossroad Engineers, and members of JCBank’s board of directors and leadership team.
JCBank President Marvin Veatch noted, “The trust this community has placed in JCBank has encouraged us to make this commitment in the Decatur County community. Many of our team members have lived or worked in Decatur County and that played a big part in our investment decision. JCBank remains committed to a customer-focused, relationship-centric approach and we look forward to being a strong Decatur County community partner.”
Mike Duke expressed his appreciation for the JCBank team. “We want to thank JCBank for having confidence in us and allowing us to be a part of the dream to bring JCBank to Greensburg. We know this will be a big asset to the community.”
Mayor Marsh addressed those in attendance by stating, “The city is always interested in building relationships. We are excited to see JCBank build on Lincoln Street, one of our economic corridors. JCBank has been a supporter of many non-profit organizations within Decatur County and we are proud to have them as an active community partner.”
In addition to personal banking services, the banking center will feature commercial and mortgage lending, as well as wealth management services.
The banking center is the 13th for JCBank in seven South Central Indiana counties with locations including Seymour, North Vernon, Bedford, Bloomington, Brownstown, Columbus and Greenwood.
