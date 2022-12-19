GREENSBURG — JCBank supported the Daily News Cheer Fund with a $2,500 donation for the year-end campaign. JCBank believes in supporting the communities in which they serve. For many years, the Daily New Cheer Fund has been dedicated to supporting families in need and JCBank is proud to help this worthwhile endeavor.
“The Daily News Cheer Fund has a long history of helping those less fortunate. As a financial institution, JCBank believes in giving back to the communities that serve our retail, commercial and wealth management clients,” Marvin Veatch, JCBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said.
The Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund was started in 1911 by publisher James Caskey and continues into the second century of serving the less fortunate children of our community, by helping those families enjoy a Christmas that would otherwise be less cheerful.
About JCBank
Jackson County Bank (JCBank) is an independent financial leader, providing a full range of traditional banking and other relevant services to customers for more than 122 years. JCBank is guided by the core values of Honesty, Encouragement, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork, which are at the HEART of the organization. With 11 convenient locations in five Southern Indiana counties, JCBank is committed to delivering extraordinary service to every customer and community they serve. For more information, visit www.jcbank.com.
Information provided
