GREENSBURG — JCBank announces its support of the Decatur County Family YMCA with a $25,000 donation to its Capital Campaign.
JCBank’s history is deeply entrenched in the history of its communities and carries that legacy on through its support of organizations like the YMCA.
“Investing in and enhancing the communities that JCBank serves is an integral part of JCBank’s core values. We are proud to donate to such a great organization whose values match our own,” said Marvin Veatch, JCBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
The JCBank donation brought the YMCA’s campaign total to the $3.5 million goal that was set in early 2019. This contribution will continue to positively impact retail, commercial, and wealth management clients throughout Decatur County for years to come.
The Decatur County YMCA has been in existence since 1914, serving Greensburg and other communities in Decatur County. The current location has expanded several times to support the organization’s growing needs while fulfilling the YMCA’s mission statement of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build spirit, mind, and body for all.
The Decatur County YMCA currently provides health and wellness programs; aquatic, sports programs for youth and adults; childcare including preschool, after-school, summer day-camp, and special events for teens and adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.