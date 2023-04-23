SEYMOUR – JCBank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association.
The award was presented on April 4 by Laurie Rees, IBA Vice President, Education & Training, in recognition of JCBank’s Association involvement throughout 2022.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of JCBank as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.
“JCBank is proud to be a Five Star Member Bank and we value the support from the IBA. They do an outstanding job advocating and serving the banking industry,” JCBank President and CEO Marvin Veatch said.
