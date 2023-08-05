SEYMOUR - This month, you may start seeing JCBank’s logo on a fleet of 19 Ford Explorers belonging to the Disabled American Veterans Department of Indiana that travel throughout the state.
According to Kevin Coley, State Department Adjutant, Department of Indiana DAV, the logos are part of a vehicle “wrap” recognizing an important partnership for the organization that provides free, professional assistance for veterans and their families through support services and advocacy.
“JCBank has been here for our growth and our transitions with new leadership, always there to keep us informed and on the right track. We value our partnership with JCBank tremendously, handling all our banking and financial needs,” Coley said. “JCBank has been one of our most trusted partners ... They are not only our bankers, but our friends as well.”
Supporting organizations like the DAV exemplifies JCBank’s commitment to being a strong, collaborative community partner, said JCBank President and CEO Marvin Veatch.
“The support and care the DAV gives to the disabled American veteran community aligns with JCBank’s community banking model of serving and supporting our communities,” Veatch said. “It is the work behind the scenes that goes unnoticed, and we appreciate the foundation in which the DAV operates and JCBank is honored and privileged to be a valued partner.”
